Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Joe Perry to win record seventh Masters title
- From the section Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan won a record seventh Masters title by coming from behind to beat Joe Perry 10-7 in the final at London's Alexandra Palace.
Perry, in his first Triple Crown final at the age of 42, led 4-1 but missed a straightforward red for a 5-1 lead.
O'Sullivan won seven frames in a row to move 8-4 ahead before Perry, helped by breaks of 117 and 92, fought back.
But O'Sullivan, 41, sealed victory to defend his title and move ahead of Stephen Hendry's six Masters wins.
|Most Masters titles
|Seven - Ronnie O'Sullivan in 1995, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2016 & 2017
|Six - Stephen Hendry in 1989-1993 and 1996
|Three - Cliff Thorburn, Steve Davis, Paul Hunter, Mark Selby
|Two - Alex Higgins, Mark Williams, John Higgins
Victory means he claimed the newly named Paul Hunter trophy - in honour of the three-time champion who died of cancer aged 27 in 2006 - as well as the £200,000 winners' prize money.
More to follow.
Frame scores
Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 10-7 Joe Perry (Eng)
First session: 24-79 (72), 16-101 (53), 86-27 (59), 31-90 (74), 0-115 (115), 67-40, 61-21, 81-23 (55)
Second session: 51-14, 124-4 (68 & 56), 67-12, 108-15 (85), 1-117 (117), 1-92 (92), 130-0 (112), 1-106 (53), 39-59