Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Joe Perry to win record seventh Masters title

Ronnie O'Sullivan won a record seventh Masters title by coming from behind to beat Joe Perry 10-7 in the final at London's Alexandra Palace.

Perry, in his first Triple Crown final at the age of 42, led 4-1 but missed a straightforward red for a 5-1 lead.

O'Sullivan won seven frames in a row to move 8-4 ahead before Perry, helped by breaks of 117 and 92, fought back.

But O'Sullivan, 41, sealed victory to defend his title and move ahead of Stephen Hendry's six Masters wins.

Most Masters titles Seven - Ronnie O'Sullivan in 1995, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2016 & 2017 Six - Stephen Hendry in 1989-1993 and 1996 Three - Cliff Thorburn, Steve Davis, Paul Hunter, Mark Selby Two - Alex Higgins, Mark Williams, John Higgins

Victory means he claimed the newly named Paul Hunter trophy - in honour of the three-time champion who died of cancer aged 27 in 2006 - as well as the £200,000 winners' prize money.

Frame scores

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 10-7 Joe Perry (Eng)

First session: 24-79 (72), 16-101 (53), 86-27 (59), 31-90 (74), 0-115 (115), 67-40, 61-21, 81-23 (55)

Second session: 51-14, 124-4 (68 & 56), 67-12, 108-15 (85), 1-117 (117), 1-92 (92), 130-0 (112), 1-106 (53), 39-59