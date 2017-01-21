BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Five great shots as Joe Perry stuns Barry Hawkins
Five great shots as Perry stuns Hawkins
- From the section Snooker
Watch five great shots as Joe Perry produces a stunning comeback from 5-2 down to beat Barry Hawkins 6-5 and reach Sunday's Masters final, where he will face defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.
MATCH REPORT: O'Sullivan and Perry reach final
WATCH MORE: Is Perry's escape 'better than a 147'?
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired