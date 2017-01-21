BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Joe Perry's amazing escape from a snooker

Is Perry's escape 'better than a 147'?

Joe Perry makes an amazing escape from a snooker in his Masters semi-final with Barry Hawkins - and commentator John Virgo suggests it was so good it got a "bigger ovation than a 147!"

WATCH MORE: Five great shots as Perry stuns Hawkins

