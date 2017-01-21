BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Joe Perry's amazing escape from a snooker
Is Perry's escape 'better than a 147'?
Snooker
Joe Perry makes an amazing escape from a snooker in his Masters semi-final with Barry Hawkins - and commentator John Virgo suggests it was so good it got a "bigger ovation than a 147!"
