BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Best five shots as Ronnie O'Sullivan reaches final
Best five shots as O'Sullivan reaches final
- From the section Snooker
Watch five great shots as defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan reaches his 12th Masters final with a 6-4 win over Marco Fu at Alexandra Palace in London.
WATCH MORE: Fu fires in 141 break against O'Sullivan
