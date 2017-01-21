BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Marco Fu fires in 141 break against Ronnie O'Sullivan
Fu fires in 141 break against O'Sullivan
- From the section Snooker
Marco Fu hits the highest break of the tournament so far with a 141 against Ronnie O'Sullivan in their Masters semi-final at Alexandra Palace in London.
Available to UK users only.
