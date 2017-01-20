Masters 2017: Barry Hawkins knocks out world number one Mark Selby to reach semis

Media playback is not supported on this device Best five shots: Hawkins ends Selby bid

Dafabet Masters 2017 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 15-22 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Connected TV, Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

Barry Hawkins denied world number one Mark Selby the Triple Crown by winning 6-3 to reach the Masters semi-final.

World number 12 Hawkins, who was runner-up in 2016, took a lengthy opening frame before fellow Englishman Selby levelled with a 76 break.

Breaks of 63 and 60 gave Hawkins a 3-1 lead at the break before world champion Selby pipped him to the fifth frame.

It was 4-3 when Selby produced a superb 101 before Hawkins hit back to take the next two frames and seal victory.

Media playback is not supported on this device Best 5 shots: Perry thrashes Ding

He will play England's Joe Perry, who also produced a shock with a 6-1 win over world number six and 2011 champion Ding Junhui (China) in the last of the quarter-finals.

The world number nine had breaks of 55, 63 and then 127 in the seventh and final frame to secure the victory.

Earlier, Hawkins said his 6-1 opening-round win over former world champion and compatriot Shaun Murphy gave him extra belief going into Friday's match against Selby.

"I was quietly confident in my game, I played well against Shaun," he said.

"The last few times against Mark I've played him instead of playing the table, but today I managed to settle better and play the balls."

English defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will face Hong Kong's Marco Fu in Saturday's other semi-final.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app, or if you want to get involved yourself, read our Get Inspired guide.