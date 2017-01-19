BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Neil Robertson
Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Australia's Neil Robertson 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Masters 2017 at Alexandra Palace.
