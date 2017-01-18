BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Barry Hawkins thrashes Shaun Murphy to make quarter-final
Hawkins thrashes Murphy to make quarters
- From the section Snooker
2016 runner-up Barry Hawkins thrashes Shaun Murphy 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace, where he will face World and UK champion Mark Selby.
