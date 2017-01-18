BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Barry Hawkins thrashes Shaun Murphy to make quarter-final

Hawkins thrashes Murphy to make quarters

  • From the section Snooker

2016 runner-up Barry Hawkins thrashes Shaun Murphy 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace, where he will face World and UK champion Mark Selby.

READ MORE:

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Hawkins thrashes Murphy to make quarters

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Highlights: Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool

Video

How Facebook Live went wrong for NFL superstar

Video

Has Mourinho revitalised Rooney? - Pat Nevin analysis

Video

Origi penalty saved by McCormick

Video

Highlights: Newcastle 3-1 Birmingham

Video

Selby 'Triple Crown' bid survives scare

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Lincoln commentator's joy at FA Cup winner

Video

Highlights: Southampton 1-0 Norwich

Video

Murray 'played better' against Rublev

Video

Highlights: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton Utd

Video

Robertson eases into quarters with win

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Pilates is great exercise for your core

Community Pilates

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired