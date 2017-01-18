BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Mark Selby wins decider against Mark Williams

Selby 'Triple Crown' bid survives scare

  • From the section Snooker

World number one Mark Selby overcomes a scare in his bid to win snooker's 'Triple Crown' - the World Championship, the UK Championship and the Masters - with a 6-5 win over Mark Williams that puts him into the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

Available to UK users only.

READ MORE: Selby begins Masters campaign with win

Top videos

Video

Selby 'Triple Crown' bid survives scare

  • From the section Snooker
Video

How Facebook Live went wrong for NFL superstar

Video

Has Mourinho revitalised Rooney? - Pat Nevin analysis

Video

Lincoln commentator's joy at FA Cup winner

Video

Murray 'played better' against Rublev

Video

Highlights: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton Utd

Video

Robertson eases into quarters with win

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Highlights: Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town

Video

Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton

Video

Bottas 'hungry' for success at Mercedes

Video

Fu edges Trump in final-frame decider

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Highlights: Burnley 2-0 Sunderland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Pilates is great exercise for your core

Community Pilates

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired