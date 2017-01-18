BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Mark Selby wins decider against Mark Williams
Selby 'Triple Crown' bid survives scare
- From the section Snooker
World number one Mark Selby overcomes a scare in his bid to win snooker's 'Triple Crown' - the World Championship, the UK Championship and the Masters - with a 6-5 win over Mark Williams that puts him into the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.
