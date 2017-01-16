BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Mark Allen beats John Higgins in deciding frame

Allen knocks out Higgins in deciding frame

  • From the section Snooker

Watch the five best shots as Mark Allen knocks John Higgins out of the UK Masters by winning the deciding frame and claiming the match 6-5.

READ MORE: Allen beats Higgins in dramatic decider

Top videos

Video

Allen knocks out Higgins in deciding frame

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Everyone's talking about Diego Costa

Video

Willstrop finally beats Matthew after 10 years

  • From the section Squash
Video

Watch Packers' dramatic win with three seconds left

Video

Joe Perry upsets Stuart Bingham 6-1

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Feel-good sport videos on Blue Monday

  • From the section Sport
Video

Palace will look abroad for transfers - Allardyce

Video

Watch Neville's passionate defence of Stones

Video

Murray comes through 'tough' opener

Video

Captaincy decision out of my hands - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How Mourinho changes countered Klopp

Video

Ding's blunder costs him 147 break

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired