Masters 2017: Mark Allen defeats John Higgins in dramatic Masters encounter

Dafabet Masters 2017
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 15-22 January
Mark Allen defeated John Higgins 6-5 in a dramatic first-round Masters match at Alexandra Palace in London.

Scot Higgins missed a black off the spot when on course to win the deciding frame, allowing Northern Irishman Allen in to make a 44 and take the match.

"If you don't pot balls at key moments, you don't win snooker matches," four-time world champion Higgins said.

Allen, ranked 10 in the world, goes on to face Marco Fu or Judd Trump in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Higgins, 41, started strongly, a 111 break helping him into a 2-0 lead before Allen hit back to level at 2-2.

A run of 54 saw the Scot nudge ahead again before breaks of 81 and 104 gave Allen, 30, a 4-3 advantage.

The seesaw nature of the match continued as Higgins levelled before a superb 67 break in the ninth frame forced a re-spotted black, only for Allen to take it with a stunning pot.

Higgins, the world number three, took it to a decider with a run of 77, but Allen held his nerve to repeat his 2015 first-round win over the Scot.

