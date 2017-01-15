BBC Sport - Ronnie O'Sullivan's Masters great escape against Liang Wenbo
O'Sullivan's great escape against Liang
- From the section Snooker
Watch the decisive moments from the final two frames as Ronnie O'Sullivan narrowly avoids bowing out in the first round of the Masters against Liang Wenbo, who missed a black ball to win the match.
