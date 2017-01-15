Masters 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Liang Wenbo in first-round thriller

Ronnie O'Sullivan is seeking a record seventh Masters title

Dafabet Masters 2017 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 15-22 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Connected TV, Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan reached the Masters quarter-finals with a 6-5 win over Liang Wenbo after coming perilously close to a shock defeat.

The Chinese world number 11 fought from 4-2 down to lead 5-4 - before missing the final black in the 10th frame that would have given him victory.

England's O'Sullivan, 41, seeking a record seventh Masters title, made 121 in the deciding frame to seal the win.

He will play either Neil Robertson or Ali Carter in the last eight.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.