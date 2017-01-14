BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan wants to win 'like Lionel Messi'

I want to win like Messi & Federer - O'Sullivan

  • From the section Snooker

Defending Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan says he wants to win competitions in style, like other sporting stars such as Lionel Messi and Roger Federer.

Live coverage of the Masters begins on Sunday 15 January, BBC Two, 13:00 GMT.

Top videos

Video

I want to win like Messi & Federer - O'Sullivan

  • From the section Snooker
Video

'It's for you' - Mourinho answers reporter's phone

Video

Mourinho & Klopp on Man Utd v Liverpool

Video

Zlatan is a joker - Pogba

Video

Playoff Preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

NBA highlights: Denver thrash Indiana in London

Video

Best plays from this week's BBL

Video

Man Utd fan Bisping backs them against Liverpool

Video

Will champion DeGale step out of the shadows?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Djokovic struggles at wheelchair tennis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Man Utd v Liverpool: Goals, red cards & kisses

Video

Welsh amputee surfer targets Paralympics

  • From the section Wales

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired