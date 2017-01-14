BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan wants to win 'like Lionel Messi'
I want to win like Messi & Federer - O'Sullivan
- From the section Snooker
Defending Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan says he wants to win competitions in style, like other sporting stars such as Lionel Messi and Roger Federer.
Live coverage of the Masters begins on Sunday 15 January, BBC Two, 13:00 GMT.
