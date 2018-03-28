BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: David Calvert takes aim at fifth Games gold medal
Calvert takes aim at fifth Commonwealth gold
- From the section Shooting
Northern Ireland's most successful Commonwealth Games competitor David Calvert hopes to get a fifth gold when he competes in Australia.
The 67-year-old competes in the full bore rifle shooting event - in the singles and with Jack Alexander in the pairs.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired