BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: David Calvert takes aim at fifth Games gold medal

Northern Ireland's most successful Commonwealth Games competitor David Calvert hopes to get a fifth gold when he competes in Australia.

The 67-year-old competes in the full bore rifle shooting event - in the singles and with Jack Alexander in the pairs.

