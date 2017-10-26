Welshman Ben Llewellin wins World Cup skeet silver

Welshman Ben Llewellin has won skeet silver for Great Britain at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in New Delhi, India.

Llewellin and Riccardo Fillippelli were tied after both scored a world record 59, forcing them into a shoot-off won 4-3 by the Italian.

It was the second world silver of the British champion's career.

Llewellin, the son of former rally driver David, hopes to compete for Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

