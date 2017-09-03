World Shotgun Championships: Ed Ling wins silver for Great Britain

From the section

Ling, pictured after taking bronze at the Rio Olympics, represented Great Britain at the 2004, 2012 and 2016 Games

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Ed Ling won trap silver at the World Shotgun Championships in Moscow.

The 34-year-old British shooter hit 40 clays from 50 attempts to finish behind Italy's Daniele Resca, who achieved 43 to secure a maiden world title.

Jiri Liptak of the Czech Republic took bronze.

The 2017 silver is the second individual world medal of Ling's career - adding to his second-place finish in 2014.

He also secured bronze as part of the team trap event in 2011.

Ling famously cut short his celebrations in Rio to return home and help his father bring in the harvest at the family farm near Taunton last year.

Fellow Rio Olympian and 2015 European Games gold medallist Amber Hill will compete in the women's skeet event from Thursday.