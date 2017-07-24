Jennifer McIntosh wins European Shooting Championships gold in Azerbaijan

Jennifer McIntosh
McIntosh competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics

Scotland's Jennifer McIntosh has won gold in 50m rifle prone at the European Shooting Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 26-year-old Edinburgh shooter accumulated a score of 619.1 in Monday's final.

Ukraine's Dariya Sharipova took silver and Sweden's Marie Enqvist bronze.

McIntosh's sister, Seonaid, was also competing in the event and finished 22nd overall with English shooter Katie Gleeson finishing 59th.

Their combined scores meant the Britain's women's prone team were ranked ninth overall.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired