SWPL Highlights: Hibernian 2-2 Glasgow City
Abi Harrison's dramatic late equaliser earns Hibernian a draw against Scottish Women's Premier League title rivals Glasgow City.
Match report: Hibernian 2-2 Glasgow City
Footage courtesy of Glasgow City.
