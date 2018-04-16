BBC Sport - SWPL Highlights: Hibernian 2-2 Glasgow City

SWPL Highlights: Hibernian 2-2 Glasgow City

Abi Harrison's dramatic late equaliser earns Hibernian a draw against Scottish Women's Premier League title rivals Glasgow City.

Match report: Hibernian 2-2 Glasgow City

Footage courtesy of Glasgow City.

