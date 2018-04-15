BBC Sport - Highlights: Celtic 4-0 Rangers

Highlights: Celtic 4-0 Rangers

Celtic take another step towards an unprecedented 'double-treble' after breezing past Old Firm rivals Rangers at Hampden. Commentary by Rob MacLean.

Match report: Celtic 4-0 Rangers

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

