BBC Sport - 'Miraculous' Craig Gordon denies Rangers three times
'Miraculous' Gordon denies Rangers three times
- From the section Scotland
'Quite simply miraculous' says Willie Miller as Rangers cannot find a way past Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon at Hampden. Commentary by Rob MacLean.
Full highlights and match report: Celtic 4-0 Rangers
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
