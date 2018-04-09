BBC Sport - Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths takes just 57 seconds to score

Substitute Leigh Griffiths makes an immediate impact in Celtic's 2-1 win over Hamilton, scoring 57 seconds after coming on at the interval.

Match report and highlights: Hamilton Academical 1-2 Celtic

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

