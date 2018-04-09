BBC Sport - Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths takes just 57 seconds to score
Griffiths takes just 57 seconds to score
- From the section Scotland
Substitute Leigh Griffiths makes an immediate impact in Celtic's 2-1 win over Hamilton, scoring 57 seconds after coming on at the interval.
Match report and highlights: Hamilton Academical 1-2 Celtic
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired