MacTavish Cup: Lovat beat Kingussie to reach quarter-finals

Lovat overcame Kingussie to reach the MacTavish Cup last eight

Lovat will travel to Skye in the quarter-finals of shinty's MacTavish Cup after a 3-1 win over Kingussie.

Kinlochshiel extended their 100% Marine Harvest Premiership record to five games with a 4-1 away victory over Lochaber.

Champions Newtonmore thumped Glenurquhart 5-1 away.

And Caberfeidh's successful return to the top tier continued with a 3-1 success over Oban Camanachd in Strathpeffer.

Lewis Tawse struck first for Lovat and there was no more scoring for almost an hour until Mark MacLaughlan got Lovat's second.

Savio Genini replied for Kingussie, but their comeback was quelled six minutes later when Greg Matheson sealed the hosts' victory.

The quarter-final draw was made at this game and Lovat, who won the MacTavish Cup in 2013 and 2014, will go to Skye on 21 April.

Holders Newtonmore are at home to Glenurquhart, Kinlochshiel welcome Lochaber and the only remaining lower-league side, Fort William, entertain Caberfeidh.

In Lochaber, the prolific Keith MacRae opened for Shiel and Jordan Fraser made it 2-0 just before half-time.

Ryan Johnstone pulled one back for the hosts, but the game was put beyond their reach when Keith MacRae completed his double and John MacRae followed up.

Evan Menzies and Drew MacDonald both got doubles for Newtonmore and Glen MacKintosh was also on the scoresheet while Daniel MacKintosh got Glenurquhart's token response.

Kevin Bartlett was on-target again for Caberfeidh with a double late in the first half. Andrew McCuush narrowed the gap with a penalty, but within two minutes, Colin MacLennan restored Cabers' two-goal lead.

The biggest scoreline in the first round of the Sutherland Cup, shinty's reserve team championship, was 11-0, including five for veteran Raymond Rennie, for Lovat over Inverness.