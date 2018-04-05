BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Marc Austin has to borrow Beth Potter's kit to collect bronze medal
'The jacket was a little tight' - Austin has to borrow podium tracksuit
- From the section Scotland
"The jacket was a little bit tight," explains Scotland's Marc Austin, who had to borrow Beth Potter's podium kit to collect his triathlon bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.
