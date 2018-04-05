BBC Sport - Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Dundee
- From the section Scotland
Dundee pull five points clear of the bottom of the Premiership after a battling point away to league leaders Celtic. Commentary by Liam McLeod.
Match report: Celtic 0-0 Dundee
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
