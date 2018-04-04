BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Liz McColgan says athletics is not a clean sport
It's not a clean sport - McColgan
- From the section Scotland
Former world champion Liz McColgan tells BBC Scotland's John Beattie that daughter Eilish and other clean athletes must ignore the fact they could be competing against drug cheats at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired