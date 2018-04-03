BBC Sport - Highlights: Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen
Highlights: Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen
- From the section Scotland
Aberdeen move clear in second place in the Premiership through goals from Kari Arnason and Kenny McLean. Commentary by Rob MacLean.
Match report: Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
