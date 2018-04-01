BBC Sport - Ouch! Celtic players left furious after 'disgraceful' challenge on Brown
Ouch! Celtic fury over Davies challenge
- From the section Scotland
Watch Andrew Davies' challenge on Celtic's Scott Brown, described by manager Brendan Rodgers as "one of the worst I have ever seen". The Ross County player got a straight red card and his side went on to lose 3-0. Commentary by Rob MacLean.
Match report: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
