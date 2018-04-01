BBC Sport - Ouch! Celtic players left furious after 'disgraceful' challenge on Brown

Ouch! Celtic fury over Davies challenge

Watch Andrew Davies' challenge on Celtic's Scott Brown, described by manager Brendan Rodgers as "one of the worst I have ever seen". The Ross County player got a straight red card and his side went on to lose 3-0. Commentary by Rob MacLean.

Match report: Celtic 3-0 Ross County

