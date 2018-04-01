BBC Sport - Highlights: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Highlights: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
- From the section Scotland
Celtic moved closer to securing a seventh consecutive title after a 3-0 win over 10-man Ross County. Commentary by Rob MacLean.
Match report: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired