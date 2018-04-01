BBC Sport - Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton Academical
Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton
Kilmarnock’s record four successive wins in the league in the same season for the first time in 21 years. Commentary by Rob MacLean.
Match report: Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton Academical
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
