Shinty: Goals galore in MacTavish Cup in the four opening ties

The four opening ties of the MacTavish Cup produced 23 goals, including seven without reply for holders Newtonmore.

They swept Kilmallie aside at The Eilan in a repeat of last season's final.

However, Caberfeidh were the day's top scorers, with Kevin Bartlett hitting six in their 8-0 eclipse of Strathglass in Strathpeffer.

Kinlochshiel beat Inverness 5-0 while Beauly edged Lochaber 2-1 in the only tie that was remotely close.

Oban Camanachd came from behind twice to earn at 2-2 home draw with Lovat in the Premiership, where Kyles won 2-0 away to Glenurquhart.

Evan Menzies got Newtonmore's first two and Ewan Fraser and David MacLean made it 4-0 at half time. Fraser got a quick second just after the restart before Glen MacKintosh and Iain Robinson wrapped up the scoring.

Bartlett showed why he is also top scorer for the Scotland international team with a hat-trick in each half and Cabers' other scorers were Craig Morrison and Gavin McLaughlan who were both on target after Bartlett's second.

And the gulf between shinty's top two leagues was further hammered home at Balmacara where John MacRae, Ali Nixon and Keith MacRae with a double put Kinlochshiel 4-0 up at half time in advance of Jordan Fraser's second half contribution.

However, Lochaber were made to work harder by their National Division opponents when Robbie Brindle put Beauly ahead.

Shaun Nicholson and John MacKenzie edged Lochaber through when they completed the scoring before half-time.

In the quest for Premiership points in Oban, Greg Matheson opened for Lovat within seconds of the restart. Daniel MacVicar equalised but Matheson soon restored Lovat's lead before Andrew MacCuish snatched a point for Camanachd with two minutes remaining.

Thomas Whyte scored midway through each half for Kyles in Drumnadrochit which leaves Kinlochshiel top of the table with a game in hand, a point clear of Kyles and Lovat.

In the only National Division game, Craig Anderson and Calum McLay scored for Glasgow Mid Argyll while Lewis Montgomery replied for visitors Inveraray.