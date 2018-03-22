BBC Sport - Scotland v Costa Rica: Remember what happened at Italia '90?
World Cup memories: Costa Rica 1-0 Scotland
- From the section Scotland
Scotland play a friendly with Costa Rica on Friday at Hampden. Remember what happened when they met at Italia '90?
Then-manager Andy Roxburgh and current national boss Alex McLeish recall painful memories of the match in Genoa.
