BBC Sport - Joe Hendry: Flamboyant Scottish wrestler, nicknamed 'The Prestigious One', promises Commonwealth Games gold
'Prestigious One' Hendry promises Commonwealth gold
- From the section Scotland
Professional wrestler Joe Hendry, from Edinburgh, will represent Scotland at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Hendry, 29, is a competitor in Insane Championship Wrestling, and as a former musician, writes and performs his own entrance music and videos.
The British 97kg freestyle champion says he will lobby Games officials to have his own entrance music on the Gold Coast, and promises a Commonwealth medal will be just the start.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired