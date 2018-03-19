BBC Sport - A harsh red card? Cedric Kipre is sent off for this tussle with Scott Brown

Kipre red carded for tussle with Brown

Motherwell's Cedric Kipre is red carded for this tussle with Celtic captain Scott Brown in Sunday's 0-0 draw at Fir Park.

Match report: Motherwell 0-0 Celtic

