BBC Sport - A harsh red card? Cedric Kipre is sent off for this tussle with Scott Brown
Kipre red carded for tussle with Brown
- From the section Scotland
Motherwell's Cedric Kipre is red carded for this tussle with Celtic captain Scott Brown in Sunday's 0-0 draw at Fir Park.
Match report: Motherwell 0-0 Celtic
