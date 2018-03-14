BBC Sport - Highlights: Dons beat Killie on pens

Highlights: Dons beat Killie on pens

Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in a penalty shootout after their Scottish Cup quarter-final replay is tied 1-1 at the end of extra time. Commentary from BBC Radio Scotland's Liam McLeod and Willie Miller.

READ: Aberdeen got 'big result', says McInnes

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Dons beat Killie on pens

Video

Try of the Week: Saints' Percival secures hat-trick

Video

Watch: Britain's Fitzpatrick & Kehoe win silver

Video

Guardiola 'so happy' with Man City performance

Video

Carragher sorry for 'awful behaviour'

Video

Try-scoring machine, texts from mum & Ireland crowned champions

Video

Carragher will 'apologise again' for spitting incident

Video

So who is the worst Premier League manager ever, Jose?

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Lambert 'delighted' by Stoke spirit

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired