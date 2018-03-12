BBC Sport - How did he miss? Morelos blows golden chance to equalise in Old Firm derby
One of the misses of the season from Morelos
- From the section Scotland
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos somehow fails to equalise in the dying minutes of Sunday's Old Firm derby with Celtic, who went on to win the game 3-2. Commentary by Liam McLeod.
Highlights: Rangers 2-3 Celtic.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
