BBC Sport - Rangers v Celtic: Kris Commons - First Old Firm game 'took my breath away'
First Old Firm game 'took my breath away'
- From the section Scotland
Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons reflects on his best and worst Old Firm games, and admits the first one 'took his breath away'.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
