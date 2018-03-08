BBC Sport - Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-0 St Johnstone
Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-0 St Johnstone
- From the section Scotland
Kris Boyd and Lee Erwin score as Kilmarnock defeat St Johnstone to climb up to fifth in the Premiership. Commentary by Rob MacLean.
Match report: Kilmarnock 2-0 St Johnstone
