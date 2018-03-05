BBC Sport - Motherwell - what a difference a year makes

Motherwell - what a difference a year makes

As part BBC School report, sports reporter Ben examined what is behind the recent turnaround in fortunes at Fir Park. A year ago the club were facing challenging times, but it seems the Fir Park club are now back on track…

On Sunday the club won through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, they made the final of League Cup, and they are in the mix for a top six place in the Premiership.

As a season ticket holder of 10 years, Ben, asks what or who has been the catalyst behind the transformation.

