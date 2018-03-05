BBC Sport - Laura Muir: Emotional return home for double World Indoor medallist
Emotional return home for Muir
- From the section Scotland
Laura Muir was surprised by her parents at Glasgow Airport after her bronze and silver medal successes at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.
The 24-year-old from Milnathort arrived back in Scotland alongside coach Andy Young.
