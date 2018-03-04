BBC Sport - Highlights: Rangers 4-1 Falkirk
Highlights: Rangers 4-1 Falkirk
- From the section Scotland
Jason Cummings scores a hat-trick as Rangers sweep aside Falkirk to reach the Scottish Cup semi-final. Commentary by Paul Mitchell.
Match report: Rangers 4-1 Falkirk
