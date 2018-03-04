BBC Sport - Highlights: Motherwell 2-1 Heart of Midlothian
Highlights: Motherwell 2-1 Hearts
- From the section Scotland
Carl McHugh's stunning goal settles a pulsating cup tie and earns Motherwell a Scottish Cup semi-final place. Commentary by Liam McLeod and Billy Dodds.
Match report: Motherwell 2-1 Heart of Midlothian
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired