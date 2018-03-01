Shinty: Oban to host Camanachd Cup final

Newtonmore are the defending champions and most successful team in the tournament's history

The battle for shinty's most prestigious prize, the Camanachd Cup, is to return to Oban this season.

The 122nd final will be played at Mossfield Park on 15 September and will be shown live on BBC Two Scotland and on the BBC Sport website.

Oban last hosted the final in 2015 when Lovat were victorious for just the second time in their history.

Newtonmore, who have lifted the famous trophy on 32 occasions, are looking for hat-trick of successes.

Round one games will be played on Saturday 12 May, with Premiership sides entering at the next stage.

Keith Loads, president of the Camanachd Association, said: "This year's final represents a significant opportunity across Argyll and Bute and beyond to raise the profile of shinty and work together to engage even more people in Scotland's most indigenous team sport."