Sally Conway and Sarah Adlington in line for judo's European Champs

Sally Conway won a bronze medal at Glasgow 2014 and repeated the feat at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Two Scots have been named in the first round of selections for this year's European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv.

Olympic and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Sally Conway is in for the -70kg category.

Glasgow 2014 gold medallist Sarah Adlington joins her, in the +78kg.

The second stage of selection for the European Championships will follow the Tbilisi Grand Prix, which runs from 30 March-1 April.

Also named in the Great Britain squad for the first round of selections are Nekoda Smythe-Davis (-57kg), Alice Schlesinger (-63kg), Lucy Renshall (-63kg), Gemma Howell (-70kg), Natalie Powell (-78kg) and Ashley McKenzie (-60kg).