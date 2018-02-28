BBC Sport - Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 1-1 Kilmarnock
Highlights: Hearts 1-1 Kilmarnock
- From the section Scotland
Kyle Lafferty misses a late penalty as Hearts and Kilmarnock both have to settle for a point at Tynecastle. Commentary by Paul Mitchell.
Match report: Heart of Midlothian 1-1 Kilmarnock
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
