BBC Sport - Glasgow boxer Joe Ham sets his sights on Hydro victory
Boxer Ham sets sights on Hydro victory
- From the section Scotland
Glasgow boxer Joe Ham will compete on the Josh Taylor v Winston Campos undercard on Saturday 3 March at the SSE Hydro.
Ham, 26, competed at the same venue during the 2014 Commonwealth Games and is looking forward to taking on Hungarian Norbert Eszenyi.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired