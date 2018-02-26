BBC Sport - Highlights: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic
Highlights: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic
- From the section Scotland
Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney gets the goals for Celtic away to Aberdeen as both sides finish with 10 men. Commentary by Liam McLeod.
Match report: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic
