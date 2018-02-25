BBC Sport - Ayr United become the first team in Britain to score 100 goals this season

Andy Geggan nets Ayr United's opener as they beat Airdrieonians 3-0, and in turn become the first side in Britain to reach 100 goals for the season.

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

