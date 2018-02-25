BBC Sport - Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-2 Hibernian
Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-2 Hibernian
- From the section Scotland
Kilmarnock come back from two goals down against Hibs, who have manager Neil Lennon sent to the stands. Commentary by John Barnes.
Match report: Kilmarnock 2-2 Hibernian
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired