BBC Sport - Highlights: Rangers 2-0 Heart of Midlothian
Highlights: Rangers 2-0 Hearts
- From the section Scotland
Jamie Murphy and Russell Martin score as Rangers beat Heart of Midlothian at Ibrox. Commentary by John Barnes
Match report: Rangers 2-0 Heart of Midlothian
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired