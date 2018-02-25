BBC Sport - Highlights: Rangers 2-0 Heart of Midlothian

Highlights: Rangers 2-0 Hearts

Jamie Murphy and Russell Martin score as Rangers beat Heart of Midlothian at Ibrox. Commentary by John Barnes

